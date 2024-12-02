Ecommerce company Trendyol expands to Berlin

Further, the company plans to open offices in Amsterdam and Luxembourg in 2022, and London by 2023. As a part of the expansion, Trendyol will hire more than 200 employees in Berlin.

In Germany, the company is focused on fashion, with more categories expected to be launched over time. While Trendyol products are available via its own domain, Trendyol also makes its products available to customers through partnerships with other platforms.

The company’s business in Germany is expected to generate more than EUR 400 million by the end of the2022. By 2025, Trendyol expects to increase its business volume in Germany to over EUR 3 billion.

Trendyol plans to invest more than USD 0.5 billion in its international expansion by 2025. The company will focus these investments on technology, supply chain optimisation, marketing, and hiring talent.