Ecommerce checkout platform Bolt raises USD 68 mln in funding

The Series B round of funding was led by Activant Capital and Tribe Capital, and it included personal investments from current and former retail and brand executives from REVOLVE, Crocs, Forever 21, and Jet.com amongst others.

This funding brought its total capital raised to date to USD 90 million. This is the largest round of funding the startup has raised since launching in January 2018.

Bolt’s cloud-based platform combines checkout, payments, and fraud protection in one product to allow retailers to better compete against Amazon, which has perfected the one-click shopping experience. So far, the startup conducted more than 1.5 million transactions through the platform and helped customers realise more than USD 25 million in new sales.