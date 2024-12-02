eComCharge allows online card payment acceptance in Belarus

bePaid will implement the process of online card payment acceptance for online business in Belarus. Each client applying for bePaid can count on an educational program on card payment acceptance through his or her website, as well as on a tech support and consulting throughout the cooperation. Taking into account that online card payment acceptance is developing on Belarusian market, there may be a lot of questions from legal, accounting and other related areas.

eComCharge delivers white label software and infrastructure ensuring card payments processing for payment service providers and acquirers in a Platform as a Service (PaaS) model. Modular payment gateway architecture allows integrate certain modules into existing system. eComCharge is paying attention to anti-fraud prevention solutions. eComCharge is EU-based PCI DSS Level 1 certified. eComCharge delivers card and alternative payment processing services for online merchants.