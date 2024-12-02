EcoCash to roll out new online payment service

The announcement comes after the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe announced that it would give EcoCash a license to provide these services.

Licenses for what is essentially a bureau de change have been issued to almost 50 organisations in an attempt to tackle the problem of the underbanked people in the country.

The list of methods which can be used to fund EcoCash accounts includes Western Union and MoneyGram. However, customers will still need to make a phone call in order to secure the transaction.

