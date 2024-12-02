EcoCash takes mobile money to the point-of-sale

This will enable them to use the funds in their mobile money account to make payments at merchant POS terminals and withdraw cash from ATMs.

Customers are also set to be able to use the ConnectMoney platform to request virtual cards, delivered via SMS, that they can use to charge ecommerce purchases to their mobile money accounts.

In recent news, Ecocash was piloting NFC payments in Zimbabwe with cards that let users pay by tapping against a custom merchant device.