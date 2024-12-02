EcoCash integrates with TransferTo

TransferTo will provide the bridge linking the two mobile money services (Mama Money and EcoCash) but at the same time, EcoCash has seized the opportunity to partner with a payments network linked to mobile operators and mobile money services across the world, techzim.co.zw reports.

Some companies using TransferTo’s service include the Western Union, M-Pesa, Paypal, Tigo Money, World Remit and Money Gram. According to their website, TransferTo is also integrated with NetOne and Telecel.