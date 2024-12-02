Ecobank teams with MFS Africa for digital payments

According to Ecobank, the partnership allows its customers to send and receive money to and from over 170 million mobile money users through an integration with MFS Africa that covers all telcos in the latter’s hub.

The service is for both domestic and cross-border intra-Africa transfers using Rapidtransfer, a proprietary instant remittance product of Ecobank.

MFS Africa operates a mobile payments hub network in sub-Saharan Africa. It has partnerships with mobile network operators including MTN, Orange, Airtel, Moov, Econet, Tigo, Safaricom and Vodafone.