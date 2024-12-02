Ecobank launches mVisa solution in 33 African countries

The solution will enable consumers to use their mobile phone to directly access the funds in their bank accounts to pay person-to-merchant (P2M) or person-to-person (P2P). It offers cashless payment for goods and services by allowing customers to scan a QR code on a smartphone or enter a unique merchant identifying code into either a feature phone or smartphone. The payment goes straight from the consumer’s bank account into the merchant’s account and provides real-time notification to both parties.

Moreover, the solutions enables customers to send money instantly to any Visa cardholder worldwide. This is aimed at serving the needs of Africans in the diaspora by enabling them to simply link their Visa card to the Ecobank’s unified mobile app to send money home to another Visa cardholder quickly and securely.