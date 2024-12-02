Ecobank launches mobile app for money transfers

The launch of the Rapidtransfer mobile app will enable Africans to instantly send money to bank accounts, mobile wallets and cash collection in –and across – 33 African countries. As well as being intuitive and multi-lingual with English, French, Spanish and Portuguese variants, the app provides secure digital onboarding.

Users can choose how and when funds are delivered to the intended beneficiary, with transparent foreign exchange rates prior to each transaction. Charges range from 0% to 3% depending on the options the customer selects.

The Ecobank Rapidtransfer mobile app can be downloaded from the App Store or Google Play.