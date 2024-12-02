Ecobank launches ecommerce platform

The Club also serves as a platform for adding value to Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) through information mining, networking and capacity building. According to Jibril Aku, Managing Director, Ecobank Nigeria, the empowerment for the SMEs is in line with the Banks vision to contribute to the economic development and financial integration of Africa., allafrica.com cites.

Kingsley Aigbokhaevbo, Executive Head, Business Banking, Ecobank Nigeria, in giving an overview of the project, explained that the objectives of developing the SME Club are along the path of developing a cohesive and enduring strategic framework that focuses on growing and tracking the progress of the SMEs, adding that the SME club members will become catalyst to economic growth and transformation of the country.

Aigbokhaevbo has mentioned that KPMG in collaboration with Enterprise Development Bank (EDC) carried out a comprehensive survey of SMEs in the country between November, 2013 and March, 2014. The SMEs were selected across the nations business/market hubs. The survey report showed that 10% of SMEs in the market are being financed by Ecobank Nigeria and that 18% of them transact their business with the bank. The survey ranked Ecobank Nigeria as the 3rd and 4th place respectively amongst 18 banks that were surveyed., the source cites.