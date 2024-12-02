Ecobank and MasterCard enter strategic deal

The agreement will enable customers to use prepaid, debit and credit cards in 28 African countries at any of Ecobank’s ATMs and point-of-sale terminals.

The Ecobank subsidiaries that will accept MasterCard-branded cards are in Benin, Burkina Faso, Burundi, Cameroon, Central African Republic (CAR), Chad, Congo, Côte d’Ivoire, Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), Gabon, Gambia, Ghana, Guinea, Guinea Bissau, Kenya, Liberia, Malawi, Mali, Niger, Nigeria, Rwanda, Senegal, Sierra Leone, Tanzania, Togo, Uganda, Zambia and Zimbabwe.

The Ecobank and MasterCard partnership gives cardholders access to more than 2,500 ATMs and allows them to pay for goods and services in over 20,000 outlets across Africa.

MasterCard and Ecobank also plan to add 4 other African markets to those already accepting MasterCard-branded cards, namely Equatorial Guinea, Mozambique, São Tomé and Principe and South Sudan.