ECI to provide Perka mobile loyalty solution

Perka is a digital loyalty platform that enables merchants to connect with their customers via their mobile devices. Perka is an alternative to traditional card-based incentive or loyalty programs.

Perka technology is available on mobile phones as an app or SMS text messaging, enabling businesses of all sizes to reach their customers no matter where they are.

Established in 2000, Electronic Commerce International provides payment processing solutions to merchants of all sizes in the US and Canada. ECI offers a range of services for small, medium and large businesses, such as text marketing, business lines of credit, merchant cash advance, gift and loyalty program, mobile processing, 90 days same as cash and check guarantee.