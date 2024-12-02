ECI, Natixis sign deal to help UAE exporters

The memorandum of understanding extends to UAE exporters getting assistance for their businesses to expand internationally and support for non-oil diversification strategy. Natixis is a subsidiary of Groupe BPCE - the second-largest banking group in France.

The areas of cooperation between ECI and Natixis include support for UAE businesses by educating them through a series of seminars and workshops on commercial and political risk mitigation, mutual collaboration in export finance solutions, and the exchange of market intelligence between the two parties, said a statement from the company.

The partnership will augment the UAE’s strategy to reduce its reliance on the oil sector as a source of economic activity over time, and to place a greater focus on developing more diversified growth and trade activity, it said.