



Following this announcement, Fluency is expected to focus on the process of experimentation in conditional payments, a capability which will allow the digital euro to be programmed to move only when specific conditions are met.

In addition, the functionality is set to play an important role in the next generation of automated, rules-based financial solutions. Both institutions will continue to focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of clients and users in an ever-evolving market, while prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the industry as well.











More information on the ECB x Fluency partnership

According to officials of the company, Fluency will contribute its patented software-based offline payments technology, as well as enabling secure and efficient digital euro transactions without internet connectivity or reliance on specialised hardware. This approach is expected to expand access and resilience across both advanced and underserved environments as well.

In addition, Fluency’s proprietary Aureum platform will underpin its contributions to the ECB initiative, as it was designed with both traditional and next-generation systems in order to enable atomic settlement, programmable transfers, and real-time interoperability across stablecoins, tokenised assets, CBDCs, and RTGS systems. At the same time, Fluency’s architecture will connect digital money with real-world usability, whether through the use of offline execution or intelligent conditional logic.

This partnership follows ECB’s launch of a platform developed to engage with market stakeholders in the ongoing design of the digital euro. The initiative represents a part of the bank’s broader efforts to explore the potential of a European CBDC, while also supporting the development of an optimised and inclusive digital payments ecosystem across the EU.