EC initiative to welcome 2 CIoT cross-border tax experts

They are to take part in a group of experts who aim to find out and scrutinize tax problems related to people who do cross-border business within the EU and also deliver best practice, according to the institute, the same source cites.

The group’s main area of activity is around the main aspects of direct taxation for citizens doing cross-border business in the EU market. The two areas which will require special attention are personal income taxation and inheritance taxation.

There are also other taxes to be investigated which affect negatively EU citizens’ mobility across borders, such as the taxation of vehicles and the taxation of ecommerce.

The first official meeting will be held on 9 September 2014. The full membership has not yet been announced, but it is understood to be 20-strong and drawn from across the EU and the tax and academic arenas.

Jonathan Schwarz practices at Temple Tax Chambers, while Jeremy Woolf is at Pump Court Tax Chambers.