Ebury teams up with InCorp Global on payroll

InCorp Global, a provider of corporate services and business advisory across the APAC region, will engage Ebury Mass Payments to facilitate payroll payments throughout Singapore, Australia, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, and Vietnam.











InCorp expands offering to cover clients’ end-to-end payroll processing needs

Ebury’s Mass Payments solution provides InCorp’s clients with frictionless transactions across multiple currencies, whilst safeguarding client money and reducing counterparty risk. Ebury and InCorp understand the need for employee payments to arrive both on time and in full value. Leveraging Ebury’s 99.97% payment success rate allows InCorp’s customers to benefit by working with a player in international payroll payments.

Ebury Mass Payments supports businesses across various sectors, including insurance providers, payroll providers, pension administrators, financial institutions, and other industries. Its technology and bespoke client services deliver support for any company needing high-volume payment and execution solutions.





Multicurrency support

Ebury has the ability to settle in over 200 countries across 130+ currencies with a geographical footprint spanning 32 global offices. It has transacted over USD 21 billion since 2022, as per the press release.

As executives from Ebury say, they are excited to partner with InCorp to provide payroll payment services to their clients across the APAC region. They have significant expertise in international payroll and are a proven partner for businesses around the world that need global currency coverage.

Officials from InCorp stated that they are happy to be able to offer their clients a full end-to-end payroll solution. Ebury’s track record and combination of technology and service made them a natural partner for InCorp.