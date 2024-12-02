Ebury rolls out Oracle NetSuite-integrated international payments solution

The new SuiteApp provides NetSuite users with the visibility and control needed to pay suppliers in more than 140 currencies directly from the NetSuite platform.

Built for NetSuite is a program for NetSuite SuiteCloud Developer Network (SDN) partners that provides partners with the information, resources, and methodology to verify that their applications and integrations, built using the NetSuite SuiteCloud Computing Platform, meet NetSuite standards.

Ebury on NetSuite allows organisations to streamline international payment processes and automatically reconcile invoices with executed payments directly on their accounting software.