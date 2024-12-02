This collaboration will allow FIBA members to support businesses with effective lending, risk management and cash management solutions through Professional Partner.









Ebury's services offer intermediaries access to the following business solutions:

Unsecured trade finance revolving credit facility of between GBP 50,000 and GBP 3 million with no set up or maintenance costs;

International payments in 130+ currencies and hedging tools to mitigate volatility in foreign markets with the ability to lock in pricing up to 5 years;

Global payment and collection accounts allowing companies to receive funds domestically, avoiding high wire costs and automatic conversion all in one online portal.

Augmenting financial services through Ebury

The partnership aims to leverage Ebury’s services and expertise in business lending, international payments, and cash management solutions so that FIBA’s members can enhance their client proposition.

For example, brokers will now be able to provide cash flow to companies so that they can mitigate supply chain issues and navigate busy stocking periods throughout the year which would have previously been challenging.

Ebury will support brokers’ clients with a dedicated Relationship Manager, a global footprint spanning 32 offices worldwide, and a 24/7 online platform to simplify transactions.

Ebury’s officials said that at a time of market volatility and with stresses across global supply chains persisting, the ability to provide businesses with efficient FX risk management and lending solutions is increasingly important. Ebury specialises in simplifying international trade and so we are ideally placed to work with FIBA members and their clients to achieve positive outcomes.

Representatives from FIBA stated that enabling their members to fulfil their client needs is central to their purpose. They are happy to partner with specialists like Ebury to ensure brokers and intermediaries can continue to provide outstanding service to SMEs in the UK.





What does Ebury do?

Ebury offers financial solutions and services to enable businesses of all sizes to trade and grow internationally with ease by removing global barriers. It provides unified solutions such as international payments and collections, FX in over 130 currencies for major and emerging markets, cash management strategies, business lending, and FX risk management.