The new business is designed to meet the needs of B2B and B2B2C businesses, offering an embedded infrastructure that improves cash flow control and productivity. By leveraging Ebury’s API and other connectivity options, corporates can integrate Ebury’s financial features and manage complex cross-border payments automatically.











Driving cross-border growth

Despite the growth of digitalisation, ecommerce, and Open Banking achievements, which heightened the importance of better payment and accounting systems, many companies still struggle with multi-currency management, labour-intensive manual processes, and scaling operational costs.

Ebury Connect aims to tackle these challenges by enabling companies to automate and simplify cross-border payments, reduce operational costs, and improve treasury management. By integrating with APIs, ERPs, Open Banking, SFTP, and H2H connections, firms can connect their financial ERP systems with the Ebury Online platform to optimise security and flexibility.

The solution is created for Ebury clients and the B2B2C market. Fintech partners can provide their customers with international payment services, leveraging Ebury’s core products embedded in white-label solutions integrated with software such as NetSuite or Xero. The integration enables companies to process payments directly from their ERPs, optimise liquidity management, and reduce accounting reconciliation times.

Ebury aims to focus on the digitalisation of global cash management to drive its growth as a provider that supports its clients in their digital transformation and the management of cross-border operations. By launching Ebury Connect, the company can deliver customised digital payment solutions that improve efficiency and reduce costs.

Additionally, Ebury has been expanding its offering in Brazil, offering plug-and-play local payment rails connectivity, cards, mass cross-border collections, and payouts in and out of the country.