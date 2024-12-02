Ebury goes live with Swift gpi

Since its launch early last year, Swift explains that half of gpi payments are credited within 30 minutes, many within seconds – and almost 100% within 24 hours – enabling Ebury’s clients to fast-track their international payments.

The service also enables the company’s end-clients to monitor and track their payments globally in real-time.

Swift states that to date, over 200 financial institutions around the world are signed up to gpi, with over USD 100 billion in gpi payments being sent daily across 500+ international payment corridors – representing over a third of all Swift payments.

Founded in 2009, Ebury provides cross-border payments in over 140 currencies, risk management, and lending solutions to a range of international organisations, including NGOs, SMEs and corporates.

Ebury is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) as an electronic money institution.