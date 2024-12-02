Ebury, Form3 go live with UK real-time payments service

The delivery of this new service gives Ebury’s customers access to a truly real-time payments experience, enabling them to move money between UK accounts in under ten seconds by connecting Ebury directly to the national payments infrastructure. Ebury is the first non-bank participant to join the Faster Payments Scheme.

By providing Ebury with its own dedicated and portable sort codes, the Form3 payments service ensures that every customer now has its own addressable account number (domestic and IBAN), which accelerates the movement of funds (Debits and Credits) in real-time.

Outbound payments to suppliers can now be paid instantly and inbound payments for the initiation of a foreign exchange transactions will be executed immediately. This transformational payments functionality is underpinned by an agency banking service sponsored by Barclays.

Form3 is the cloud technology provider of payments-as-a-service processing for banks and regulated fintechs. Form3’s managed technology service uses native-cloud technology, APIs and microservices to deliver a real-time payments processing platform.