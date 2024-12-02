Ebury enrols in Amazon Payment Service Provider Programme

The programme was first introduced by the giant American retailer in 2021 as part of its efforts to become a safe and trusted store for both customers and sellers.





The perks of the Ebury platform

Ebury provides cross-border services through its platform, which Amazon marketplace sellers can now choose from different collection accounts in 10 currencies to receive funds in their local currency from Amazon. The new FX capabilities also enable businesses to successfully repatriate funds, while mitigating FX risks for both sellers and suppliers, delivering enhanced security and price stability.

The UK cross-border ecommerce platform offers great currency options in its collection services, with forward capabilities that help clients hedge FX risk exposures. These capabilities are designed to provide ecommerce businesses the confidence to further invest in international operations, even during times of high economic volatility, and still be successful.

About the companies

UK fintech Ebury provides financial services tailored to SMEs and midcaps. It specialises in international payments and collections, offering foreign exchange activity in more than 130 currencies for major and emerging markets, as well as cash management strategies, trade finance, and FX risk management.

Founded in 2009, the company has grown its global presence so that now it counts for almost 30 offices in 20 different countries and a total number of 1,300 employees.

At the same time, Amazon is one of the biggest corporations in the world, focusing on ecommerce, cloud computing, digital streaming, and Artificial Intelligence (AI). Its online marketplace is the preferred online shopping platform in the United States and also provides additional services for merchants looking to sell their products on the popular platform.