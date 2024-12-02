



Through this integration, Ebury and Xero aim to help businesses scale their operations by driving optimal automation, accuracy, and financial control across international markets, achieving their strategic growth goals.











Within this partnership, customers can automatically sync their Ebury data with Xero using the former’s technology infrastructure, eliminating the need for manual processing. Globally, businesses can now automate their accounting processes, accessing global cash flow information faster and improving visibility directly from Xero.

Ebury’s clients worldwide can now benefit from Ebury’s listing within Xero bank feeds. This feature automatically pushes transaction data from Ebury into Xero’s cloud-based accounting platform daily. This simplifies reconciliation processes and provides real-time visibility of the cash flows across multiple currencies. It also reduces the risk of human error and achieves more operational efficiencies.

Xero offers a suite of tools that help businesses manage their core financial operations, and this partnership optimally uses Ebury's global payment platform, which has sustained international growth.





Latest updates from Ebury

In January 2025, Ebury announced the acquisition of ArcaPay, a Lithuania-based provider of B2B cross-border payment solutions. The deal, which was subject to regulatory approvals, enabled Ebury to expand its presence in the Baltic region and enhance its offerings to SMEs looking to grow internationally. Founded in 2011, ArcaPay provided international payment services and currency risk management solutions specifically designed for small businesses.

Regarding Ebury’s growth trajectory in 2024, the firm entered into a partnership with Danish digital bank Kompasbank. Through this partnership, Ebury provided a platform for executing international transactions, while Kompasbank managed customer onboarding, offered foreign exchange (FX) advisory, and delivered ongoing support. The agreement marked a first for the Scandinavian region, focusing on providing Danish SMEs with a digital self-service platform for FX and cross-border payments.