EBRD partners with Swedbank to boost Lithuanian startups

Together they have launched a new innovation hub called Rockit, which will foster fintech and tech-focused solutions.

The EBRD will offer access to operational facilities, early stage funding and mentoring, while Estonia-based B2B accelerator Start-up Wise Guys provides seed capital, office space and growth guidance.

This is the latest Lithuanian initiative for the EBRD, which has invested EUR 877 million in 90 projects in the country since 1991.