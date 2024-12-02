EBL, Mastercard launch prepaid card for medical tourism

Eastern Bank, in collaboration with Mastercard, has launched a prepaid card for medical tourism to simplify access to healthcare in India for Bangladeshi patients.











Features of the card

The new dual currency card features exclusive offers, such as a 10% discount on in-patient hospital bills across more than 120 hospitals in Delhi, Chennai, Mumbai, Bangalore, Pune, Ahmedabad, Jaipur, Lucknow, and other cities with no cap on the amount.

Cardholders will receive complimentary dental and eye check-ups, in addition to a free day trip to the Taj Mahal in Agra or a city tour during their stay in India. They will also enjoy various other perks, including 24/7 cash withdrawals globally, discounts at numerous partner merchants of EBL, and access to over 7000 domestic merchant partner outlets of Mastercard in Bangladesh.





How to access the benefits

To avail these offers, cardholders will need to submit a treatment inquiry on a dedicated web page by EBL and select the most appropriate treatment option and cost estimate from a wide network of hospitals in India.

They will also receive comprehensive support services including assistance with medical visa, hotel accommodation, doctor appointment, and on-site support.

Officials from Mastercard said this collaboration reiterates their commitment to streamline domestic and cross-border payments in the healthcare sector. It also underlines the company's vision of leveraging innovation to support new use cases, such as those combining healthcare and travel. Along with providing security and convenience to cardholders in Bangladesh, this new card will also contribute to the growth of medical tourism to India.

Eastern Bank’s representatives stated that they are happy to pioneer the first prepaid medical tourism card in collaboration with Mastercard, revolutionising healthcare accessibility for their customers. With exclusive discounts on hospital bills, complimentary health check-ups, and curated travel experiences, they are committed to ensuring a seamless and rewarding medical tourism experience for their customers.