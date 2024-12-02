EBL launches online payment gateway

EBL SKYPAY will make use of the MasterCard Payment Gateway Service platform, which will allow merchants to provide their customers with an enhanced way to buy products and services online, thefinancialexpress-bd.com reports.

EBL will provide the gateway services to Bangladeshi business and service houses who would like to take their business online by accepting payments through any MasterCard or Visa card through internet or mobile. The new payment services offers customers the ability to buy goods and services, making geographical boundaries and time-zones irrelevant.

EBL SKYPAY is the first commercial deployment of MasterCard Payment Gateway Services platform in Bangladesh that connects over 180 countries around the world and hosted across multiple data centers, processing more than 1.3 billion online transactions a year for over 35,000 merchants globally. The gateway is maintained to the standards required by the respective card schemes (i.e. MasterCard and Visa), including changes mandated by the twice-yearly releases.

It is also fully ‘Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard’ (PCI DSS) compliant. Additionally, the standard of merchant acceptance is very stringent; it does not accept cross-border merchants. The system features security features including data encryption, with all the data processed, stored or transmitted through its system being guaranteed confidentiality and integrity.

The two-factor card scheme guarantees authentication protocols for complete peace of mind for merchants and customers. There is reduced transaction risk because of a range of internal fraud control features and external fraud management tools, said a statement, cited by the source.