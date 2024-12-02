eBillingHub and Wilson Allen partner to boost billing processes

The partnership enables integration of Wilson Proforma Tracker software with eBillingHub to further streamline the billing process so companies can more quickly issue compliant invoices. More specifically, firms will now be able to validate proposed bill updates and edits against client guidelines in real-time, avoiding invoice rejections and payment delays.

Wilson Proforma Tracker allows companies to prepare, distribute, collect, and validate proformas more effectively. The software already integrates with billing rules in 3E, the flagship enterprise business management solution from Thomson Reuters Elite.

The integration between the products was made possible by the recently launched eBillingHub API Platform. Debuting in June 2019, the API Platform is an open set of tools that allows firms to coordinate, collaborate, and combine eBillingHub with other software platforms that firms deem valuable. More specifically, companies are now able to integrate eBillingHub workflows into other systems to automate processes, eliminate the need for multiple systems, and reduce the chance of errors.