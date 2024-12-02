Ebbon-Dacs upgrades Leaselink e-procurement platform

Leaselink is used to electronically source more than 210,000 vehicles a year, linking around 2,000 franchised dealers and several vehicle manufacturers to a community of leasing, rental and fleet management suppliers.

Ebbon-Dacs has also revealed the latest developments for the procurement module for both light and heavy commercial vehicles within Leaselink. These include a new supplier portal for major third party suppliers, including conversion specialists, fitters of ancillary equipment and racking providers, to update the progress of special fitments and adaptation work to commercial vehicles in the order pipeline.

In a further new development, Ebbon-Dacs also revealed that it would be releasing a version of Leaselink accessible on multiple browsers, widening its reach and scope.