Ebbon-Dacs Leaselink platform to handle Jaguar Land Rovers direct sales

The framework is set up to provide public sector fleets for money obtained through central government. Under its terms, vehicles can be purchased or leased. Leased vehicles are supplied via a panel of 12 leasing companies, and fleet decision-makers can access a central portal that allows them to generate quotations for new vehicles. They then select leasing quotes received on a competitive tendering basis.

According to Jaguar Land Rover UK officials, the implementation of Leaselink was already bringing benefits such as the ability to track orders anywhere in the supply pipeline, the removal of manual purchase orders with an automated ordering process, and a full alignment of all ordering processes between leasing company and manufacturer.

Jaguar Land Rover UK’s direct sales department handles vehicles sales to police, fire and ambulance fleets, NHS Trusts and Government departments, including the Ministry of Defence, and is an approved supplier under the terms of the Crown Commercial Services framework agreement.