eBays Braintree launches v.zero SDK for developers

Braintree v.zero SDK will allow developers to integrate any of PayPal or Braintree’s payment services to a website or mobile app. The new software toolset enables companies to subtract payments directly from a shopper’s PayPal account. Also, it allows shoppers to make payments from their smart devices.

In recent news, eBay and Argos, a UK retailer, have renewed their partnership in order to expand the click-and-collect shipping service for merchants, according to information from the ecommerce-related research company Tamebay, evigo.com reports.