eBay to launch warehousing and shipping services in 2020

The programme is currently in trial in the US and Germany and is similar to Amazon’s Fulfillment By Amazon service, or FBA, which allows merchants to rent space in warehouses worldwide so they can store inventory closer to customers.

It is poised to help eBay ship products faster, increasingly a key consideration of shoppers when they browse for items online. eBay sellers send about 1.5 million packages daily in the US. Nonetheless, streamlined logistics networks and high warehouse capacity made a delivery service more feasible for eBay.

Earlier in 2019, eBay has announced that it is buying a 5.5% stake in India-based ecommerce marketplace Paytm Mall.