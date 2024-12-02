eBay to invest another USD 133.77 million in Snapdeal

In addition to eBay, Snapdeal’s other investors that have participated in this round include companies such as Nexus Venture Partners, Kalaari Capital, Bessemer Venture Partners, Intel Capital and Saama Capital.

In 2013, eBay invested USD 50 million in Snapdeal. The new round takes the total funds raised by Snapdeal so far to USD 200 million.

In recent news, the US Department of Commerce has signed a partnership with US-based eBay to support small businesses.