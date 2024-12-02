eBay to integrate Google Pay on its marketplace platform

The company announced in 2018 that it would intermediate end-to-end payments on its marketplace.

Users will be able to complete purchases on eBay via the app, mobile web, and on desktop from sellers participating in managed payments. Customers who have the Google Pay digital wallet will also be able to complete purchases on desktop, regardless of operating system or device.

According to the company, Google Pay will be available to Android users starting in early April 2019, joining Apple Pay as the latest payment option on the platform. The options are currently accessible when buying from sellers enrolled in eBay’s new payments experience, and will be available to shoppers as the program grows to process more volume in additional geographies.