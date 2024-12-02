eBay to add support for Apple Pay

Apple Pay represents the first step in eBay’s Adyen-powered payments expansion, and starting from the fall of 2018, sellers will be able to offer buyers using the eBay iOS app or Safari browser the option to pay with Apple Pay.

While eBay’s expansion beyond PayPal and credit cards kicks off later in 2018, the full global transition will not be complete for a few more years. Even then, PayPal will be offered as an option until at least 2023.

Earlier in February 2018, eBay signed an agreement with Adyen to become its primary payments processing partner.