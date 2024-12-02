eBay testing inclusive consignment selling programme

The new pilot programme, `eBay Neighbourhood` is a UK version of eBay Valet in the US, which replaced the Trading Assistant programme, ecommercebytes.com reports. The UK programme, as the website explains, is a pilot programme that connects you with people in your local area who need help selling on eBay. In return for helping them, you receive a commission based on the final sale price., the source cites.

Customers have to register at the Neighbourhood Hub. Once registered, customers will be able to create a profile, including location, eBay experience and the kinds of items they tend to sell. They will receive a free welcome pack with tools to help market themselves as experienced eBay Neighbourhood sellers in the community. Item owners will be able to get in touch and ask sellers to sell for them. They should include specific information on the item(s) they would like sellers to sell, including photos for reference.

If sellers think they can help, they can reply to make arrangements for exchanging the item(s). Once they check the item over, sellers can take some photos and create a listing. From there, sellers are responsible for every part of the sale, including communicating with buyers, receiving payment, posting the item to the buyer, leaving feedback and handling any buyer issues after the sale.

Once the listing is live, sellers should assign it to its owner in the Neighbourhood Hub. This makes it easier for them to keep track of the listing, and for sellers to send them payment once the sale is complete. Once the sale is complete, sellers log on to the Neighbourhood Hub where they can send the item owner the funds from the final sale via PayPal, minus 40% commission. All of the calculations will be done automatically in Neighbourhood Hub.