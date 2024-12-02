eBay taps Klarna to bring more flexible payment options in Germany

The two new Klarna payment options being added to eBay.de will supplement the existing payment methods, which include Klarna’s Pay Now service. Customers will now also be able to access Pay Later (Invoice) and Financing, giving them several options to choose from on every purchase, whether that’s paying immediately or at a later time.

The roll-out of both options is being phased in, starting with select sellers over the coming weeks and following with a wider roll-out later this year. It is also news that could be a blow to payments giant PayPal, formerly a subsidiary of eBay that was spun out in 2014 and is still the exclusive pay later provider for eBay in many countries.

The partnership marks the latest in a series of ventures for the Swedish fintech as it expands across Europe. The company announced that it launched a new rewards programme in the UK which will allow shoppers to earn points each time they pay with Klarna. It is also reportedly working on a new funding round that could see its price reach USD 60 billion.