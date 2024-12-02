eBay says no to supporting crypto payments, but yes to crypto-related products

The rumors started circulating after a sign at the Consensus 2019 conference suggested a link between eBay and crypto. However, the platform explained that the ad referred to cryptocurrency related products being sold on the platform, such as ASIC miners. Currently, the payment policies of the site do not list Bitcoin or any other digital asset, clarifying that eBay does not intend to add digital asset payment options any time soon.

Other rumors surrounding eBay connect the platform with Binance Coin (BNB), even though BNB has proven to be a strong digital asset. However, as per official channels, there is no upcoming partnership between eBay and Binance.