eBay revenues keep on rising

Non-GAAP earnings increased 11% to USD 899 million or USD 0.70 per diluted share in 2014, over the previous year. A first quarter GAAP loss of USD 2.3 billion or USD 1.82 per diluted share, was due to a discrete tax charge of approximately USD 3.0 billion.

eBay’s total ecommerce volume (ECV) increased to 24% in Q1 2014 to USD 58 billion. Mobile ECV went up to 70% or USD 11 billion representing 19% of volume. Mobile downloads, since inception, exceeded 240 million and attracted 6.5 million new customers during the period under review. Cross-border trade grew 24%, to USD 13 billion, or 22% of total company ECV.

eBay Marketplaces domestic gross merchandise volume (GMV) grew 12% whereas, internationally, up 13%. Revenue grew to USD 2.2 billion. Marketplaces gained 4.7 million new buyers to end the quarter with 145 million active buyers, up 14%.

PayPal net total payment volume (TPV) jumped by 27% with Merchant Services volume up 32% and on-eBay volume up 15%. Revenue increased to USD 1.8 billion. PayPal gained 5.8 million new active registered accounts to end the quarter at 148 million, up 16%. Global on-eBay penetration increased to 78.9%.