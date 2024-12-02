eBay reports 9% increase in revenues in Q4 2014

GAAP earnings were USD 936 million or USD 0.75 per diluted share, and Non-GAAP earnings were USD 1.1 billion or USD 0.90 per diluted share, driven by enabled commerce volume growth of 21%.

Mobile payment volume grew 58% in Q4 2014 to USD 45.6 billion for the full year representing 20% of total volume. Mobile commerce volume grew 30% in Q4 2014 to USD 27.9 billion for the full year representing 34% of total volume. In the same period, cross-border trade grew 20%, representing 21% of total company ECV.

PayPal net total payment volume (TPV) grew 24% in Q4 2014, with Merchant Services volume up 33% and on-eBay volume up 3%. Revenue grew to USD 2.2 billion. PayPal gained 4.6 million new active registered accounts in the stated period and 18.9 million for the full year, up 13% to 162 million. Global on-eBay penetration increased to 80.8%. PayPal product innovations and investments resulted in accelerating transaction growth, up 25% in the stated period, representing more than 3.6 billion transactions for the full year.

eBay Marketplaces gross merchandise volume (GMV) grew 2%, with the US up 3% and international up 1%. Revenue grew to USD 2.3 billion. Marketplaces gained 2.9 million new buyers in the stated period and 14.9 million for the full year, up 11% to 155 million. eBay Enterprise gross merchandise sales (GMS) grew 9% in Q4 2014 to USD 443 million. Enterprise enabled its clients to grow same-store sales 12%. Enterprise signed up more than 1,00,000 new clients and renewed or extended its relationship with more than 1,700 additional clients in 2014.

However, during Q1 2015, eBay plans to reduce its workforce globally by approximately 2,400 positions, which represents about 7% of the total workforce across eBay Marketplaces, PayPal, and eBay Enterprise. The company also announced that it has entered into a standstill agreement with investor Carl Icahn, the company’s largest active shareholder.