eBay purchases myFitment

This acquisition is a step in growing eBay's key parts and accessories category and advancing its tech-led reimagination by bringing a valuable, tech-based tool in-house and ensuring continued benefits for eBay sellers and buyers.

myFitment's tools help sellers by optimising fitment data for their listings, ensuring customers order the right parts and accessories for their vehicle, reducing returns and increasing buyer satisfaction.

eBay’s officials stated that their website is home to more than half a billion parts and accessories globally, ranging from brand new replacement parts to the vintage and hard to find. As they look to elevate the user experience within this category, it is important they provide innovative tools to help shoppers find the right parts at the right price.











Details on the Transaction

eBay has acquired the myFitment group of companies, which includes, among others, myFitment and Illumaware, and the parties have signed and closed the deal as of 23 August 2022. Further details were not disclosed.





More details on eBay

eBay is a global commerce company that connects people and builds communities to create economic opportunity for all. Its technology enables millions of buyers and sellers in more than 190 markets around the world, providing everyone the opportunity to grow and thrive.

eBay is a marketplace for discovering value and unique selection. In 2021, eBay enabled over USD 87 billion of gross merchandise volume. For more information about the company and its global portfolio of online brands, visit www.ebayinc.com.