eBay provides sellers with Royal Mail extending protections

eBay said: “We previously announced in April that we’d protect transactions where sellers use Royal Mail Tracked/ Royal Mail Signed For services from being counted as late deliveries. This was because we were receiving incomplete tracking information for these services. The protection was then planned to last until 31 August 2016”, postandparcel.info reports.

For the time being, eBay advised sellers that as long they dispatch items within their stated dispatch time and upload valid tracking information when they use Royal Mail Tracked/ Royal Mail Signed For services, then it will “continue to protect these transactions from being counted as late deliveries”.