eBay plans loyalty program eBay+

eBay is currently setting up “eBay+, a programme which will enable them to offer attractive benefits for shipping and returning goods, e-commercefacts.com reports. The online auction platform will start their new program in H2 2015, and hopes to attract new customers with it.

In order to participate in the loyalty programme, buyers have to pay between EUR 15 and EUR 20 annually. The service includes a guaranteed delivery before 14 AM just one day after submitting the order. Furthermore, participating customers of eBay+ can be reimbursed for the costs of shipping when returning goods.

Momentarily, the eBay+ is in its testing phase and eBay has chosen some vendors to participate. They need to fulfill certain criteria in order to be able to take part, such as excellent evaluations, offering goods with eBay-guaranty, free shipping and delivery on the day of purchase, as well as the option to return goods for free within one month.

eBay supports its vendors with discounts of sales commission. However, it is not clear yet what influence the eBay+ loyalty program will have on vendors. eBay`s numbers are declining and it has lost a high percentage of its customers to Amazon. The loyalty program is an attempt to improve its customer-friendliness and regain traction on the market.