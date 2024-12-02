eBay partners with Spanish Tax Agency for tax compliance

Through the agreement, eBay intends to promote greater knowledge among its sellers about the correct fulfilment of their tax obligations, in terms of VAT and other indirect taxes. The company has accepted the collaboration proposal of the Tax Agency, starting a negotiation that could pursue the common goal of fighting tax fraud in electronic commerce, but always guaranteeing the maximum protection of sellers who operate through their platform.

This collaboration follows the same type of agreement already signed in 2018 with the UK Revenue Agency, which establishes a collaborative relationship with the markets in line to promote VAT compliance by online sellers.