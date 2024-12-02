eBay partners QIWI to integrate Visa QIWI Wallet in Russia

As per the agreement, and starting with November 2014, all Russian eBay customers will be able to pay for their purchases with the Visa QIWI Wallet.

According to Data Insight, in 2013 about 70% of all commerce transactions in Russia (both online and offline) were settled in cash, thus the new payment service is expected to open eBay to even more online shoppers.

QIWI has an integrated proprietary network that enables payment services across physical, online and mobile channels. It has deployed over 15 million virtual wallets, over 168,000 kiosks and terminals, and enabled merchants to accept over RUB 49 billion cash and electronic payments monthly from over 70 million consumers using its network at least once a month. QIWIs consumers can use cash, stored value and other electronic payment methods to order and pay for goods and services across physical or online environments interchangeably.