eBay partners Dostami.ru to enhance US-Russia deliveries

Vladimir Dolgov, eBays general director for Russia, and Dostami spokesman Maxim Andryukhin stated that users will be able to buy from sellers who do not deliver to the region, and also to receive goods purchased from different sellers in one package, the same source cites.

As part of the partnership, eBay customers will be assigned a virtual delivery address in the US. As soon as the purchase is completed on the platform, the goods will actually be sent to a Dostami processing center before being forwarded to the customers’ real address using the Dostami Express delivery service.

Dostami.ru is specialized in delivering goods from US online retailers to customers in Russia and other CIS countries. Since its creation in 2007, it has delivered more than 500,000 packages to more than 160 cities throughout the former Soviet Union, according to the Russian news agency, Itar-Tass.