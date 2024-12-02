eBay offers managed payments in Germany

eBay began offering managed payments on its platform in the US in September 2018, and Germany is the second country to introduce the new experience. Moreover, the company will be inviting more sellers to managed payments who use eBay features compatible with the initial experience.

Buyers will have more payment options at checkout, including credit card, direct debit, Apple Pay, Google Pay and PayPal. Eligible purchases made in the new payments experience are covered by Buyer Protection, regardless of the payment method that is used.

Sellers are enabled with a central place to manage their business, including payments information, so that sellers can track and manage all of their transactions and customer interactions on eBay. Furthermore, sellers will no longer be paid from buyers; instead, payouts will be sent from eBay directly to seller’ bank accounts.

Globally, eBay expects to have transitioned a majority of its marketplace customers to managed payments in 2021.