eBay nails InkFrog tool integration for small sellers

Shopify and Bigcommerce are store-hosting platforms for small and medium sized sellers. eBay had eliminated its own store-hosting platforms ProStores and Magento Go in 2014; at the time, it recommended sellers who wanted to continue using a hosted service use Bigcommerce, ecommercebytes.com reports.

The new partnership with InkFrog is aimed at helping small businesses scale, improve inventory and order management. A person familiar with the partnership said it is not exclusive and is seen by eBay as a way to add value to sellers who might benefit from the integration, the source cites.

InkFrog and other vendors already use eBays API to integrate with the marketplace to help sellers manage their listings on eBay and elsewhere. As part of the partnership, qualified sellers will receive a free one-year subscription to InkFrog if they participate in a survey - but eBay didnt specify which level subscription sellers would receive. Inkfrog already offers a free plan to eBay sellers, as well as three additional tiers: Basic (USD 9/month), Professional (USD 16/month), and Unlimited (USD 27/month).