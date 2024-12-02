eBay, Myer launch Virtual Reality Department Store in Australia

Virtual Reality Department Store allows customers to browse through collections like home goods, clothes and electronics as though they were actually in the store, smallbiztrends.com reports. The new VR store has more than 12.500 products from Myer, which shoppers can checkout using eBay’s Sight Search technology.

The eBay Virtual Reality Department Store allows customers to place items that they like in a virtual shopping basket, but in order to make a payment, users have to step out of the virtual reality world and head back to their eBay app.