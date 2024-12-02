eBay makes shipment service available in new countries

The countries in question are Saudi Arabia, Ukraine, United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Qatar, Bahrain, Croatia, Malaysia and Turkey.

The Global Shipping Program covers all aspects of international processing, including the completion of customs forms, the remitting of applicable import charges prepaid by your buyer and the actual shipment to the customer including international racking.

In recent news, eBay plans to continue operating in the ecommerce marketplace model in India and provide a platform to small vendors to sell their products, as a result of the country’s government opening up foreign direct investment (FDI) in the business-to-consumer online retail space.