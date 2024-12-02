eBay launches shipping subscription for LATAM shoppers and merchants

Under a new program launched by the marketplace, consumers in Chile, Mexico and Colombia pay to cover shipping fees for all the goods they purchase from eBay sellers in the US.

The shipping program, dubbed eBay 365, is just one in a string of recent moves eBay has made recently to ramp us business in LATAM, according to Marco Ottonello, head of LATAM business operations at eBay. The program also helps US merchants tap the emerging ecommerce markets in those three countries.

By the end of 2013, more than 2 million LATAM shoppers purchased items off eBay.com in English and using USD. With the new localization efforts, that number has grown 40% to 50% so far for 2014. The number of items purchased from Mexico is up 30% in the first half of 2014 compared with 2013, and 25% of purchases on eBay by a LATAM shopper is made via a mobile device.